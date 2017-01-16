UK aero-engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has reached “in principle” a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that will see the company paying financial penalties amounting to £671 million ($809 million).

The company has also reached a DPA with the US Department of Justice and a “leniency agreement” with Brazil’s Ministério Público Federal (MPF).

The UK agreement, reached in a preliminary court ruling in London and made public in a Stock Exchange announcement, will suspend prosecution action provided the company fulfils certain rulings, notably the payment of a financial penalty.

It follows from incidents of bribery and corruption involving intermediaries in several overseas markets, about which the company passed on concerns to the SFO in 2012.

The proposed DPA is subject to final judicial approval, which is scheduled to be given Jan. 17.

If agreed, Rolls-Royce will pay the SFO £497.2 million, plus interest, over a period of up to five years, as well as a payment to reflect the SFO’s costs. It will also hand the US Department of Justice payments totalling almost $170 million and the MPF more than $25 million.

In its Stock Exchange filing Jan. 16, Rolls-Royce said it had co-operated fully with the judicial authorities and would continue to do so.

The company added that it would report its annual results for 2016 on Feb.14 and would give “an appropriate update on the implications of these agreements…at that time.”

It said that early indications were that the Rolls-Royce Group had enjoyed a good finish to the year, with both profits and cash anticipated to be “ahead of expectations.”

