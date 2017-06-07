UK aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce has opened an Airline Aircraft Availability Center that will use data analytics to help optimize engine operations and maintenance.

The center, which is located in Derby in the UK Midlands, aims to improve Rolls-Royce engine operational efficiency and minimize time spent out of service.

“We are entering a new era of digital connectivity and new services technology, which allows us to greatly expand the type of services we can offer with aircraft availability a key objective,” Rolls-Royce SVP-civil aerospace services Tom Palmer said.

Available engine data has grown from kilobytes of data per flight to terabytes. Rolls-Royce plans to use this information to speed up decision making and keep its customers’ aircraft flying.

“The center also positions Rolls-Royce to turn its IntelligentEngine concept into a reality—combining analysis of digital data from our engines with those of our customers and partners to make dramatic improvements to airline economics in terms of aircraft availability and fuel efficiency, supported by new services technologies and techniques,” the manufacturer said.

The new facility will also be used to introduce new technologies, such customers worldwide being able to share live pictures from inside an engine with the center and receive real-time advice and “remote surgery” from Rolls-Royce’s experts.

