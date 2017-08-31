Rolls-Royce has received certification for its Trent XWB-97 engine, the most powerful version of the Trent XWB range of turbofans.

The European Aviation Safety Agency granted the certification, which allows the 97,000 lb. thrust engine to enter service on the Airbus A350-1000 that is scheduled to begin operations with Qatar Airways toward the end of this year.

The XWB-97 is the more powerful version of the smaller, 84,000 lb. Trent XWB that powers the A350-900. More than 1,600 XWBs have been sold to date, the UK-based engine manufacturer said.

The XWB-97’s higher thrust is achieved through a combination of new, high-temperature turbine technology, a larger engine core and advances in fan aerodynamics.

