Rolls-Royce plans to cut 4,600 jobs over the next two years in a bid to save £400 million ($537 million) a year. The company—which is battling to resolve issues with the Trent 1000 engine that powers the Boeing 787—is undertaking a further restructuring to result in smaller, more cost-effective corporate and support functions, and reduce layers of management. Rolls is hoping the shakeup, announced on June 14 will make the engine manufacturer more profitable and ...