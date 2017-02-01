Pratt & Whitney has named United Technologies Corp. (UTC) executive Christopher Calio president-commercial engines, effective immediately.

East Hartford, Connecticut-based Pratt is a UTC subsidiary. Calio, who fills the position formerly held by Greg Gernhardt, will report directly to Pratt president Bob Leduc.

The move comes as Pratt works to overcome production ramp-up challenges on the geared turbofan (GTF) engine.

Leduc said in a statement that Calio will be charged with “integrating all commercial engines program management, sales, customer support and aftermarket services into one organization.” He added that Calio “brings significant depth of commercial aerospace experience to this role.”

Calio has been with UTC since 2005 and his roles have included leading UTC’s commercial engines legal department. He most recently was chief of staff for UTC chairman and CEO Greg Hayes.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com