Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. will need to produce additional MRJ90 flight test aircraft to gain certification, a consequence of systems revisions that have caused a two-year program delay.

Mitsubishi Aircraft announced Jan. 23 that it will push back first delivery of the MRJ90 to Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) from mid-2018 to mid-2020, the latest in a series of delays that have beset the Mitsubishi Regional Jet program. In a conference call with reporters, Mitsubishi Aircraft VP and GM-sales and marketing Yugo Fukuhara said “the major issues” necessitating the new delay are the rerouting of wire harnesses and the relocation of some components in the avionics bay.

Four MRJ90 flight test aircraft are already flying, and a fifth is set to join the flight test program this year. Fukuhara said the majority of MRJ90 flight testing will still be able to be conducted with those five aircraft, which will not incorporate the systems changes. “The design changes will not affect aircraft performance, so the current flight test aircraft can continue with flight testing in their current configuration,” he said.

But to gain certification, some flight testing will have to be done with MRJ90s that incorporate the systems revisions. “We will make [flight test] aircraft which will incorporate the design changes,” Fukuhara said. Mitsubishi Aircraft has not yet determined how many additional MRJ90 flight test aircraft will be needed.

Fukuhara said MRJ90 flight testing will proceed on schedule despite the program delay, with a fourth MRJ90 flight test aircraft to be transferred to the US “very shortly” to join three MRJ90s already in Moses Lake, Washington state, where US MRJ90 flight testing is based. The fifth MRJ90 flight test aircraft will remain in Japan.

The majority of MRJ90 flight testing will occur in the US. Overall, 2,500 hours of MRJ90 flight testing had been planned before the design changes were announced. Fukuhara said Mitsubishi Aircraft has not yet determined how many additional flight hours will be needed because of the systems revisions.

Fukuhara said Mitsubishi Aircraft parent Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will be “more involved in the MRJ business” going forward, and is willing to incur higher development costs associated with the design changes and additional flight test aircraft. He declined to disclose how much in costs will be added to the program because of the new delay. “My message is that building and certifying a new aircraft is a complicated process, but this is a long-term business,” Fukuhara said. “We are committed to this business for the long term.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com