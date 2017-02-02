Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. parent company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has installed two of its executives at the top of the leadership structure of its subsidiary producing the MRJ, the Japanese regional jet that has been beset by multiple program delays.

Mitsubishi Aircraft president Hiromichi Morimoto will retire March 31, Mitsubishi Aircraft said in a message to journalists detailing personnel changes. Morimoto, who had been Mitsubishi Aircraft’s top executive since April 2015, will be replaced by Hisakazu Mizutani, who is currently the president and CEO of MHI’s Integrated Defense & Space Systems business. Mizutani will become Mitsubishi Aircraft president April 1.

Mitsubishi Aircraft also said Yuichi Shinohara, an MHI SVP who holds the title of MHI deputy head of business strategy and senior GM and VP-Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems, will become Mitsubishi Aircraft CEO, effective immediately.

The changes come following the latest delay to the MRJ program—the pushing back of first delivery of the MRJ90 to Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) from mid-2018 to mid-2020, meaning first delivery will be nearly seven years later than what was planned in the program’s original timetable.

Mitsubishi Aircraft VP and GM-sales and marketing Yugo Fukuhara said during a conference call after the latest delay was announced that MHI would be “more involved in the MRJ business” going forward.

