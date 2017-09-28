MRJ90
The MRJ90 flight test program is back on track following a temporary suspension spurred by an unscheduled engine shutdown during a test flight, according to Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. The investigation into the cause of the shutdown of the Pratt & Whitney PW1200G geared turbofan (GTF) engine is still ongoing. “The engine issue rests with Pratt & Whitney,” Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. America VP-marketing Gordon Preston told reporters this week at the Regional Airline ...
