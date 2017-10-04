Rendering of E175-E2
Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. are conceding that the E175-E2 and MRJ90, respectively, will be unable to operate in the US market at service entry because both aircraft will be too heavy to meet scope clause requirements in US major airlines’ pilot labor contracts. Both manufacturers had held out hope the scope clauses restricting Dallas/Fort Worth-based American Airlines, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Chicago-based United Airlines from contracting regional flying on an ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Manufacturers do not expect E175-E2, MRJ90 scope relief anytime soon " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.