Airbus continued its strong finish to 2017 with a firm order from China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) for 50 A320neo family aircraft.

This latest order brings from CALC brings its total order book to date to around 200 of the European manufacturer’s single-aisle aircraft.

CALC did not specify any breakdown of models in its order.

“This bulk purchase will significantly expand CALC’s fleet portfolio,” CALC CEO Mike Poon said. “Currently [the] majority of our fleet comes from direct purchase from manufacturers and that will remain the major source of our new aircraft.”

The A320neo family has now won more than 5,800 orders from 98 customers and has nearly 60% of the market, Airbus said.

