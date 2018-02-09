After Airbus’ record-breaking conclusion to 2017, in which the Toulouse-based manufacturer gained firm orders for 836 aircraft in December alone, the company’s January 2018 commercial orders returned to a normal pace, with a total of 20 aircraft firmed between two customers, valued at approximately $2.2 billion at list prices.

Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited (CALC) booked 15 A320neos, an approximately $1.7 billion order, and Fort Lauderdale-based ultra-LCC Spirit Airlines placed an order for five A320ceos, converted from five previously ordered A320neos. According to Airbus, as of Jan. 31 Spirit still has 43 A320neos, five A321ceos and 10 A320ceos (including the five new converted aircraft) in backlog.

Accounting for the booking conversion, Airbus gained a net total of 15 new commercial aircraft orders for the month. While a couple large orders were promised or otherwise discussed publicly in January (i.e., Emirates’ production-line-saving commitment for up to 36 A380s, and SAS’ reported negotiations for up to 50 A320neos), neither made it to Airbus’ January firm order book.

Airbus delivered 27 aircraft during the month to 13 airlines and six lessor companies, including three new A320ceos each to Indonesia’s Lion Air and UAE-based lessor International Airfinance Corporation (IAFC). An additional 15 single-aisle A320 family aircraft were delivered, along with two widebody A330-300s and four A350-900s.

Airbus said its total backlog as of Jan. 31 stood at 7,253 commercial aircraft, representing approximately nine years of production at current rates.

