The TV screen demonstrates how aircraft parts can be shifted around from one station to the next. To date, six aircraft have been completed at the new production line, with a seventh to leave the new line imminently.

Under construction, an Airbus A321 for Vietnam-based VietJet.

From left: Airbus Commercial head-Germany Klaus Richter; Airbus A320 family program head Klaus Roewe; Hamburg senator of economy Frank Horch; Airbus Commercial president Guillaume Faury; and Airbus A320 family FAL head Olaf Lawrenz.

"Luise." These kind of robotics will play an important role in digitalization and more automation across Airbus’ production system in the future.

One of the two robots, named "Luise."

Air Asia A320. The engines for the aircraft will be installed at this station.

A walk through the new production line for Airbus A320 family aircraft.

The layout of the new A320 production line at Hamburg Finkenwerder. Airbus believes it has now defined the blueprint for future new product lines and technologies it can back feed into its legacy system.

Airbus A320 program head Klaus Roewe speaks at the press conference. He said up to 10 A320s could be built per month in the new production line from 2019 onward.

An A350-1000 test aircraft and an A320, both without engines at Finkenwerder.

One of many Airbus A320neos that have not been delivered to the customer because of delayed deliveries from engine suppliers.

A higher degree of automation and robotics is used. Manual labor is much reduced in the process. About 80% of the 2,800 holes are to be drilled by the robots. This process takes about 17 to 18 hours. The aircraft stays in each station for two days – moving from one station to another takes two hours.

Holes for the circumferential joint between the fuselage sections are now drilled by two robots, which employees named “Luise” and “Renate.”

Another view of the mobile tooling platforms (MTPs).

Airbus replaced fixed jigs with mobile tooling platforms (MTPs), on which aircraft sections and wings are placed. There are three pairs of MTPs for fuselage sections and two pairs for wings. Following the joining of the forward and rear fuselage sections at what is still called station 41, the two MTPs are laser-guided to jointly move in precision to avoid stress on the airframe. Station 40 is used to mate the wings to the fuselage.

Airbus has inaugurated the fourth Hamburg A320 family production line. Making use of digital technologies and a more flexible industrial set-up, the state-of-the-art line is a key enabler for ramping up the single-aisle program to 60 aircraft per month by mid-2019.

ATW correspondent Kurt Hofmann was on-site at the Airbus factory in Hamburg Finkenwerder