French authorities have joined a UK investigation into alleged misuse of third-party agents and European export credit by Airbus. In August, Airbus acknowledged the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had opened an investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption in the civil aviation business of Airbus Group, relating to irregularities concerning third-party consultants. “Airbus has now been informed that the French authorities, the Parquet National Financier, had also ...