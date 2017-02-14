The first 787-10 in final assembly at Boeing’s manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing plans to roll out the first 787-10, the third and largest variant of the 787, Feb. 17 at its manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing started final assembly on the first 787-10 in December 2016. The 787-10, which Boeing has said will have 95% commonality with the 787-9, will be 18 ft. (5.5 m) longer than the 787-9.

First delivery is scheduled for 2018 to United Airlines.

The 787-10’s first flight, to be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 TEN engines, is expected to occur later in 2017.

There are currently 149 orders for 787-10s from nine customers, according to Boeing.

