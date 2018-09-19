The first Aviation Corp. of China (AVIC) MA700 turboprop airliner is on track for delivery in 2022, the manufacturer said in a program update. AVIC is aiming for validation of the MA700’s intended Chinese type certificate by both the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, an official of AVIC’s Xian Civil Aircraft wrote. Previously, the state manufacturer said one of the foreign agencies would validate the certificate. British regional ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"First AVIC MA700 on track for delivery in 2022" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.