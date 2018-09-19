The first Aviation Corp. of China (AVIC) MA700 turboprop airliner is on track for delivery in 2022, the manufacturer said in a program update. AVIC is aiming for validation of the MA700’s intended Chinese type certificate by both the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, an official of AVIC’s Xian Civil Aircraft wrote. Previously, the state manufacturer said one of the foreign agencies would validate the certificate. British regional ...