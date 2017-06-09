Airbus Group CEO Tom Enders said the Gulf region remains “important and relevant” for the Toulouse-based manufacturer, despite growing geopolitical uncertainties. He noted the Gulf region made up 13% of unfulfilled orders.

“Any disruption in any mature region or market that is relevant for us is a reason for concern,” Enders told reporters at a media briefing June 8 ahead of the upcoming Paris Air Show.

Referring to the blockade against Doha-based Qatar Airways imposed by Saudi Arabia and other nations this week, Enders called the development “troubling for our industry, for many industries. We sincerely hope that these disruptions are not developing into a long-term conflict.”

Qatar Airways is launch customer for the A350-1000.

Airbus president-commercial aircraft and COO Fabrice Brégier told ATW that Airbus does not yet know all the consequences, “but in the region we have strong Airbus customers. I don’t see any reason why it [the A350-1000 delivery to Qatar] should be changed, at least for the short term. The plan is to deliver the first A350-1000 to his [CEO Akbar al Baker’s] satisfaction.”

Enders played down suggestions that Airbus is too reliant on the Middle East. “We are far from being overexposed to this region,” he said.

As an example, 113 out of 210 in-service A380s (placed with 13 airlines) are based in the Gulf. Dubai-based Emirates Airline has 95, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has 10 and Qatar has eight of the type.

“I think this region will remain important and relevant even allowing for some recouping, some consolidation; nobody can exclude that for the long term,” Enders said.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at