Embraer is still working to firm up many of the commitments received at this year’s Farnborough Air Show, but executives are confident that 2019’s production will be at or possibly above this year’s projected total of about 90 deliveries, and the recently reduced backlog will quickly be replenished. “We are working very hard to convert the announcements we made on the Farnborough Air Show to orders,” VP-strategy Nelson Salgado said. “But we cannot really ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Embraer works to replenish backlog, expects to deliver 90 aircraft in 2018 " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.