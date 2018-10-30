Embraer is still working to firm up many of the commitments received at this year’s Farnborough Air Show, but executives are confident that 2019’s production will be at or possibly above this year’s projected total of about 90 deliveries, and the recently reduced backlog will quickly be replenished. “We are working very hard to convert the announcements we made on the Farnborough Air Show to orders,” VP-strategy Nelson Salgado said. “But we cannot really ...