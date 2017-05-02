The first E195-E2 prototype rolled out March 7, 2017 at Embraer’s headquarters in São José dos Campos, Brazil.

Embraer reported a consolidated first-quarter 2017 net profit of $44.4 million, down 58.1% from the Brazilian manufacturer’s $106 million net profit in 1Q 2016.

The company recorded $1.03 billion in consolidated first-quarter revenue, down 21.6% from $1.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. Operating expenses declined 16.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $871.8 million. Gross profit for the quarter totaled $154.5 million, down 40.9% from $261.3 million in 1Q 2016.

Embraer said its revenue decline was largely attributable to a drop in commercial jet and executive jet deliveries. The company delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets during the first quarter of 2017, compared to its delivery of 21 commercial jets and 23 executive jets a year ago.

“The company’s first-quarter deliveries are generally the weakest in terms of seasonality,” Embraer said in a statement. “[But] Embraer remains confident in its 2017 guidance for 97 to 102 total commercial jet deliveries and 105 to 125 executive jet deliveries.”

Embraer’s Commercial Aviation segment earned $636.4 million, down 10.5% YOY, during the 1Q, which accounted for 62% of the company’s total 1Q revenue, up from a 54.3% share of total revenue in 1Q 2016.

As of March 31, Embraer’s consolidated reported backlog was valued at $19.2 billion, down $400 million from year-end 2016, and down $2.7 billion from the end of 1Q 2016.

Embraer’s commercial aviation firm backlog of 432 aircraft as of March 31 includes three E170s, 88 E175s, 56 E190s, 10 E195s, 100 E175-E2s, 85 E190-E2s and 90 E195-E2s.

Norwegian regional carrier Widerøe ordered up to 15 of Embraer’s E2 jets in January. As the model’s launch operator, Widerøe will place the E190-E2 into service in the first half of 2018. Azul Brazilian Airlines will become the launch operator for Embraer’s E195-E2 beginning in the first half of 2019.

