The first E190-E2 was delivered to launch customer Widerøe April 4.
Brazilian manufacturer Embraer posted a consolidated $10.2 million net loss for the first quarter of 2018, a reversal from the company’s $55.1 million net profit showing in the year-ago March quarter. Company-wide revenue for the quarter slipped 4.8% year-over-year to $992 million, while expenses fell 6.7% to $810.2 million, allowing for a gross profit of $181.8 million, up 4.7% year-over-year. Embraer’s commercial aviation segment posted $379.7 million in revenue for the ...
