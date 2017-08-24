Rendering of E175-E2
Embraer believes the E175-E2 will be a “global” aircraft and is not dependent on the US market, where the aircraft’s noncompliance with pilot labor contract scope clauses continues to be an issue. Embraer has delayed the service entry of the E175-E2, the smallest and third member of its E2 E-Jet family, to 2021 because of concerns that the scope clauses in US major airlines’ pilot labor contracts regarding maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) will not be changed. The ...
