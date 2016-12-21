Embraer will launch a new business unit concentrating on services and customer support in the first half of 2017, the Brazilian manufacturer said Dec. 20. The business unit will be led by Johann Bordais, Embraer Commercial Aviation director of services and support.

Embraer said the as-yet-unnamed unit will “develop solutions in support of current and new products and services … [and will manage] associated processes and resources.” Each of Embraer’s product business units—Commercial Aviation, Business Aviation and Defense & Security—will retain their respective sales and technical support daily customer interface structure.

Prior to the announcement, Embraer president and CEO Paulo Cesar Silva told ATW editors last week that the company is looking to have “better penetration on the services side. I believe there are much more opportunities to explore in support services in terms of [generating] revenue [for Embraer],” Silva said.

Embraer now generates 15% of its total revenue from services. Silva said the company wants this to rise to 20% in three years and 25% in the next 10 years.

Silva noted that while Embraer manufacturers the landing gear for the E-Jet E2, “we are not involved in the repair of landing gear, so this is something that we can do,” he said. He also noted Embraer is interested in doing more support work on aircraft interiors. “A little bit here and little bit there … [and we can add to the] value chain of the aircraft,” Silva said.

“We are in a long-cycle business that is naturally demanding on services, favoring long-term relationships with customers,” Johann Bordais said. “For Embraer, it represents an opportunity to obtain greater operational efficiency and recurring revenues.”

