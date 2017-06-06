As Embraer’s E2 jet program moves from program development into entry-into-service, test results have led the company to uptick ranges on its E190 and E195 E2 jets by 100-200 nautical miles, according to Embraer Commercial president and CEO John Slattery. “We have broken through the magic 50%,” Slattery said, while speaking with reporters at Embraer’s Engineering and Technology Center in Melbourne, Florida, June 2. “We have accumulated 940 flight test hours and ...