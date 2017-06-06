E195-E2
As Embraer’s E2 jet program moves from program development into entry-into-service, test results have led the company to uptick ranges on its E190 and E195 E2 jets by 100-200 nautical miles, according to Embraer Commercial president and CEO John Slattery. “We have broken through the magic 50%,” Slattery said, while speaking with reporters at Embraer’s Engineering and Technology Center in Melbourne, Florida, June 2. “We have accumulated 940 flight test hours and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Embraer E2 jet testing prompts increases in nautical mile ranges" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.