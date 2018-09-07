Embraer’s E190 E2 regional jet has begun a demonstration tour of Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The 15-nation trip will extend through September and follows similar tours of the US and Africa.

The first stop on the European tour is in Warsaw, Poland. “With over 45 customers and over 350 aircraft in region, we are already seeing many of these customers interested in this world-beating aircraft,” Embraer Commercial Aviation’s VP-Europe, Russia, Central Asia & Leasing Martyn Holmes said.

The global launch customer for the E2 range of aircraft was Norway’s Widerøe, which took delivery of its first example in April and now has three in service. Embraer says the three aircraft have so far clocked up close to 2,000 hours in service and have demonstrated more than 99% schedule reliability.

The manufacturer also says that the E190 E2 has obtained better-than-anticipated results in transitioning pilots to the type, with flightdeck crew of current-generation E-Jets requiring only 2.5 days of training and no full flight simulator to fly the E2.

Embraer forecasts 2,820 commercial aircraft up to 150 seats will be delivered over the next 20 years to European and CIS operators.

As the European intra-regional airline industry moves from a business-model dynamic of “Low Cost Carriers versus Full Service Carriers” to a single hybrid consensus, the E2 range will play an increasingly important role in the region, Embraer said.

Beyond its traditional hub-feeding operation, the E2 will have a further benefit for LCCs experimenting with full service carriers’ strategies such as a focus on business passengers.

Additionally, Embraer said, the ACMI leasing model is becoming an important opportunity for outsourcing low-density routes to regional operators with a lower cost base, allowing major carriers to bring-in a more efficient aircraft to serve thin routes without adding complexity to their narrowbody operations.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com