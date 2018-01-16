Embraer E190-E2
Embraer delivered 101 commercial aircraft in 2017, down 6.5% from 108 deliveries in 2016, and the Brazilian manufacturer has already warned of a further drop in deliveries in 2018. Embraer noted the 101 deliveries were within its guidance for 97-102 commercial aircraft deliveries for 2017. The manufacturer’s commercial jet deliveries in 2017 were led by 79 E175s. It also delivered 12 E190s and 10 E195s. The company ended 2017 with a firm order backlog of 435 commercial aircraft, led ...
