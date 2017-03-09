Embraer earned net income of $167.8 million in 2016, more than doubling a net profit of $80.8 million in 2015, as the company delivered seven more commercial aircraft in 2016 versus 2015.

The Brazilian manufacturer said commercial aircraft deliveries, which totaled 108 in 2016, will dip to between 97 and 102 in 2017, more in line with 2015’s 101 total.

Embraer’s 2016 revenue rose 5.1% year-over-year to $6.2 billion. Expenses increased 4.1% to $5 billion and operating income was $1.2 billion, up 9.1% over an operating profit of $1.1 billion in 2015.

The company is providing guidance for 2017 revenue of $5.7 billion-$6.1 billion.

Embraer ended 2016 with a commercial aircraft firm order backlog valued at $13.8 billion.

