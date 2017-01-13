Embraer delivered 108 commercial aircraft in 2016, up 6.9% over 101 commercial aircraft delivered in 2015.

The Brazilian manufacturer delivered 90 E175s in 2016, eight more than it delivered in 2015. E190 deliveries in 2016 totaled 11, three more than 2015, and E195 deliveries for the year totaled seven, one fewer than 2015. It delivered no E170s in 2016, whereas it delivered two E170s in 2015.

Embraer noted that it delivered its 1,300th E-Jet in the 2016 fourth quarter to China’s Tianjin Airlines.

