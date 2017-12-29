EgyptAir Holding Company has confirmed its order for 12 Bombardier CSeries CS300 regional jets, along with purchase rights for a further 12.

The Dec. 29 commitment firms up an LOI announced Nov. 14 at the Dubai Air Show. Based on the CS300 list price, the firm part of the order is valued at approximately $1.1 billion. Exercising the purchase rights would double that figure.

“The CS300’s unique profitability profile will allow us to open up new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy,” EgyptAir chairman and CEO Safwat Musallam said.

The aircraft will be used by Egyptair Express, the company’s regional subsidiary, on both domestic and short-haul international routes.

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said the CSeries has been performing exceptionally well since its 2016 entry into service with SWISS. The larger CS300 entered airline service with Latvia’s airbaltic.

“This order from another well-established airline is testament to its tremendous value,” Cromer said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com