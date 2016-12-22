Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Co. (SCAC) has obtained approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the Sukhoi Superjet 100 Long Range (SSJ100LR), which has 50% more range than the basic version, Sukhoi said in a statement.

The type certificate changes provides for the increase in takeoff weight and flight range. “This approval will make it possible for foreign customers to purchase the aircraft with a flight range of up to 4,578 km, along with the previously available aircraft with flight range of 3,048 km,” SCAC said.

Moscow-based Gazpromavia, Yakutsk-based Yakutia and Salekhard-based Yamal airlines operate aircraft with the increased flight range. Sukhoi said the SSJ100LR performance allows foreign customers to have a more flexible approach to their route network development.

The SSJ100LR has been delivered and operated in Russia since 2014 and makes up a 25% of Sukhoi’s delivery volume.

