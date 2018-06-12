The scheduled first delivery of the Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium CRAIC CR929 widebody airliner has been moved up by two years to 2025, with the first flight now scheduled for 2023. The CR929 will feature a more-electric systems design and cockpit commonality with the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China’s (COMAC) C919, said an official from COMAC, a partner in the CRAIC consortium. Composites will exceed 50% of the structure. United Aircraft Corp. (UAC) is ...