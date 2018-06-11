The Chinese-Russian commercial aircraft consortium (CRAIC) has fixed the main dimensional details of its CR929 widebody aircraft, which were revised from figures given to ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily in May. The span and shape of the wing are now settled, along with the size and form of the fin and length of the fuselage, including lengths for the nose and tail sections, United Aircraft Corp. (UAC), CRAIC Russian partner, said. Locations for the engines, landing gear and ...