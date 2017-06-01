The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) is planning increased automation as it sets up a second production line for its ARJ21 regional jet. A final goal is to achieve a moving production line like the one that Boeing uses in making the 737, a COMAC official told a conference in Shanghai. But a moving line looks far away, since the manufacturer still has work to do even in getting its first production line up to a planned rate of 15 aircraft per year. Beyond that, the company is ...