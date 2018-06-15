The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has grounded the C919 flight-test aircraft for modifications, costing about three months in the flight-testing schedule.

The company has nonetheless restated a target to achieve certification in 2020. The two prototypes that have so far flown are having their tailplanes and flaps modified, according to two industry sources.

The work on the tail is specifically a response to delamination observed on the carbon-fiber reinforced plastic elevators, one of the sources said. The modifications to the flaps are related to strength, the source added.

Fuel tanks are also being modified, the other source said, adding that the aircraft have been kept on the ground since April and will probably stay there until July.

Changes to the first two prototypes will likely be applied to the other four flight-test C919s that COMAC is building. Modifying them could result in a further loss of flight-test opportunities.

CAAC said in March that C919 certification was targeted for 2020. Four months later, despite the loss of flight-testing time, COMAC has restated the 2020 target. A COMAC official referred to the 2020 target at a conference in Shanghai on June 14, Reuters reported. COMAC said in February it was aiming to make the first delivery of the C919 in 2021.

The C919, designed to seat 158 passengers in a two-class arrangement, is powered by the CFM Leap-1C engine.

The C919 prototypes have flown intermittently. The first aircraft, rolled out in November 2015, made its initial flight in May 2017, but did not fly again for 19 weeks. COMAC said in March that “normal modification work” caused the pause in flying.

The second C919 first flew in December 2017. In March 2018, it was undergoing modification and was slated to return to flight in April—just when the work on the latest changes began.

COMAC said in March that 23 C919 test flights had occurred,

The third C919 flight-test aircraft had been scheduled to fly this year; its current status is not known. The other three are expected to fly in 2019.

Bradley Perrett, perrett@aviationweek.com