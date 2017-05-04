The maiden flight of the C919, China's first domestically built large passenger jet, is scheduled for May 5, the Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) said in a state news agency Xinhua report. The flight will depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

It was reported earlier this week that COMAC had planned the maiden flight for May 6.

“If weather conditions are not suitable, the maiden flight will be rescheduled,” COMAC said.

The CFM Leap 1C-powered C919 is designed to seat 158 passengers in a standard two-class configuration.

When the much-delayed C919 program was launched in 2008, first delivery was scheduled for 2016. Launch operator China Eastern Airlines is now unlikely to receive its first aircraft before 2020.

