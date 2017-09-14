Bombardier continues to project strong growth in the large regional jet and small single-aisle airliner markets despite a slight decline in its 20-year commercial-aircraft forecast as a result of expected slower economic growth in China. In its latest, 2017-36 forecast, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft projects deliveries of 5,750 large regional aircraft with 60-100 seats and 6,800 small single aisles with 100-150 seats. This is a reduction of about 200 single-aisles from the 2016 forecast, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"China cause of small jet market growth projections dip " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.