The Airbus-Bombardier CSeries deal will not alter Boeing’s strategy in the narrowbody sector, with the 737 MAX 7 remaining the company’s answer to the smaller-size end of the mainline aircraft market, according to Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg. “Recent changes in the marketplace … don’t change our plans,” Muilenburg told analysts and reporters. “We have a strong strategy in place. We don’t need to change the path ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: Boeingâ€™s narrowbody strategy unchanged after CSeries deal " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.