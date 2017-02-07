CS100
Canada’s federal government is to provide Bombardier with $372.5 million ($282.4 million) in repayable support for its Global 7000 business-jet and CSeries airliner programs. The deal announced Feb. 7 follows more than a year of negotiations in the hope of persuading Ottawa to match Quebec’s $1 billion investment in the CSeries. The funding will be provided over four years and adds to C$350 million in repayable launch aid for the CSeries the federal government agreed to ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Canadian government gives Bombardier $282 million in repayable support" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.