Canada’s federal government is to provide Bombardier with $372.5 million ($282.4 million) in repayable support for its Global 7000 business-jet and CSeries airliner programs. The deal announced Feb. 7 follows more than a year of negotiations in the hope of persuading Ottawa to match Quebec’s $1 billion investment in the CSeries. The funding will be provided over four years and adds to C$350 million in repayable launch aid for the CSeries the federal government agreed to ...