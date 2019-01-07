Brazil’s new administration said it supports the proposed Boeing-Embraer tie-up, but is signaling that the tentative terms may have to change before the government gives its required blessing.

National Security Advisor Augusto Heleno told reporters Jan. 7 that government officials continue to review the deal, in part to ensure it is “the best possible for the country,” Reuters reported.

The remarks come on the heels of President Jair Bolsonaro’s Jan. 4 comments that expressed concern over a provision that could see Boeing own 100% of Embraer’s commercial operations.

The tentative deal’s structure would see Boeing own 80% of a joint venture (JV) that includes Embraer’s commercial-aircraft production business. The agreement includes a provision that would allow Embraer to sell the remaining 20% to Boeing in the future.

Boeing and Embraer appear to have taken steps to help ease concerns that the $4.2 billion deal is too favorable for the US company. For instance, the venture’s management will be based in Brazil and will be led by a president and CEO who will report to Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.

Approval of the JV is not expected until mid-2019 at the earliest.