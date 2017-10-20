Airbus COO and president-commercial aircraft Fabrice Brégier talks to reporters at the A330neo maiden flight event Oct. 19 at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport.
Airbus brings “credibility” to the Bombardier CSeries program that will translate into sales, Airbus COO and president-commercial aircraft Fabrice Brégier said. When the Airbus-Bombardier agreement—under which Airbus will take a majority stake in the CSeries program—is finalized, Airbus will have a new product offering that compliments the A320 family well, Brégier told reporters Oct. 19 in Toulouse on the sidelines of the A330neo first flight ...
