Bombardier’s pricing on its sale of 75 firm CSeries aircraft to Delta Air Lines was “normal course” business and not improper, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said.

During a conversation with ATW and Aviation Week editors, Cromer defended the CSeries program’s most significant order, which has come under attack by both Boeing and Embraer. Boeing has formally asked the US government to protest Canadian government assistance to the CSeries program, and in particular alleges that Bombardier offered the CSeries to Atlanta-based Delta at an “absurdly low” $19.6 million per aircraft, well below what Boeing described as the aircraft’s production cost of $33.2 million. Delta placed a firm order for 75 CS100 aircraft, plus 50 options, in April 2016.

“The Boeing numbers are not accurate, whether we’re talking about the sales price or the production cost,” Cromer said. He did note that “early airplanes are expensive [to produce] and every manufacturer looks at the entire program” when pricing aircraft.

While Bombardier started marketing the CSeries as early as 2005, and originally intended for the aircraft to enter service in 2013, the program had endured a raft of delays and missteps when Cromer came on board in 2015 as part of a new Bombardier management team led by president and CEO Alain Bellemare. Cromer said the CSeries program was effectively “reintroduced and relaunched” at the 2015 Paris Air Show and pricing on 2016 orders, including to Air Canada and Delta, should be viewed in that context.

“We were absolutely reintroducing this aircraft,” Cromer said. “We even used the words, ‘We’re relaunching the program’ … The pricing of any aircraft at any given time in a program can be volatile.” He said Bombardier had to account for the “perceived risk” Air Canada and Delta were taking by ordering a new aircraft.

Boeing and Embraer, which pushed the Brazilian government to go to the World Trade Organization over the CSeries, allege Bombardier is improperly able to sell the aircraft at market distorting prices because of the Quebec provincial government’s $1 billion investment in the CSeries program and $372.5 million ($276 million) in repayable support from the Canadian federal government over four years for the CSeries and Global 7000 aircraft programs. That assistance violates trade rules, Boeing and Embraer claim.

“We were very careful to make sure the investments were done in a way that was fully compliant with trade regulations,” Cromer said, adding that the arrangements with Quebec and the Canadian federal government were “carefully designed to be compliant. We’ve got all the confidence in the world that this is not going to be an issue.”

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com