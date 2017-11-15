Bombardier scored a letter of intent from EgyptAir for up to 24 CS300s at the Dubai Air Show Nov. 14. Rendering of CS300 in EgyptAir livery
Bombardier is forecasting carriers in the Middle East will take delivery of 450 aircraft in the 60- to 150-seat segment by 2036, as the region is expected to readjust its fleet balance and further develop intra-regional connectivity to restore profit growth and improve yields over the next two decades. According to Bombardier’s Commercial Aircraft Market Forecast for 2017-2036, large regional aircraft in the 60- to 100-seat range will account for 200 deliveries, and small single-aisle ...
