Bombardier is sticking with its target of delivering 30-35 CSeries aircraft in 2017, but most of the deliveries will be back loaded toward the end of the year, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer said. Speaking with ATW and Aviation Week editors, Cromer said Bombardier is “feeling pretty good about where we are” in terms of ramping up CSeries production. Bombardier had to scrap eight of 15 planned 2016 CSeries deliveries because of issues at engine ...