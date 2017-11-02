Bombardier will miss its 2017 delivery target for the CSeries by 8-10 aircraft, but the manufacturer has signed the first sales agreement for the CSeries—with an unidentified European customer—since April 2016.

The mixed news on the CSeries comes just over two weeks after Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in the CSeries program. Bombardier said an unidentified European customer has signed an LOI for 31 firm CSeries aircraft plus 30 options; the firm order is valued at $2.4 billion.

Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare said he expects to finalize the deal with the European customer by the end of December. The sales agreement is the first for the CSeries program since Delta Air Lines ordered 75 CS100s in April 2016. “We expect to see accelerating [CSeries] sales momentum,” Bellemare told analysts and reporters.

But Bombardier continues to struggle to deliver CSeries aircraft on schedule, citing ongoing issues at engine supplier Pratt & Whitney. It conceded Nov. 2 that it will deliver 20-22 CSeries aircraft this year instead of the 30-35 targeted at the start of the year. Bombardier had already been saying it would deliver 30 CSeries aircraft at best this year. Last year, it had to delay eight of a planned 15 CSeries deliveries. So far this year it has delivered 12—meaning 19 have been delivered overall.

The source of the delays continues to be the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G geared turbofan (GTF) engine. “Certain engines originally designated for production aircraft in the fourth quarter will be redirected to support spare engine requirements of current CSeries customers,” Bombardier said in a statement.

“This is the result of the ramp-up issues at Pratt,” Bellemare said, adding the latest delay is caused by a “short-term issue that Pratt is actively addressing.”

Pratt has agreed to pay Bombardier cash advances on “aircraft built but not delivered,” according to Bombardier.

“As previously disclosed, engine delivery delays have been primarily driven by our decision to allocate more of the GTF engines produced towards spares to support the airlines in service who are dealing with the two known durability issues,” a Pratt spokesperson said. “Significant progress has been made to incorporate durability enhancements and achieve the planned industrial ramp up this year. Pratt & Whitney is on track to meet our existing target of 350-400 GTF engine builds in 2017. We are working closely with our customers on delivery plans for the remainder of the year and 2018.”

