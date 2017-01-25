Bombardier has made changes in responsibilities for members of its senior management team to support the Canadian manufacturer’s turnaround plan.

Effective immediately, Bombardier said SVP and chief procurement officer Nico Buchholz will assume a new role as SVP-strategic initiatives. VP-operations strategy Jim Vounassis will assume chief procurement officer responsibilities, in addition to continuing to lead the company’s operations transformation.

Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare said Buchholz, who joined the company in September 2015, has been “instrumental in establishing a more centralized, focused and efficient procurement organization.” Vounassis, who joined the company in June 2015, was “responsible for transforming the company’s operations, to reduce costs, improve efficiency and support Bombardier’s growth objectives,” Bellemare said.

In the company’s 2017 guidance, issued Dec. 15, 2016, Bombardier said it was aiming for consolidated EBIT before special items in the $530 million-$630 million range, a 50% increase over 2016, in 2017. It expects to spend between $250 million-$300 million on restructuring this year.

“Momentum achieved in 2016 will continue into 2017,” Bombardier president and CEO Alain Bellemare had said in December. “Our turnaround plan is in full motion and the early benefits can be seen in our 2016 results … our focus in 2017 will be on unleashing the value of our portfolio and creating shareholder value through solid execution.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com