Bombardier's plans for building a sustainable commercial aircraft business without the CSeries includes increased emphasis on the aftermarket, but the company has not unveiled a detailed strategy. For now, the company is eyeing "incremental opportunities" to serve its installed base of more than 2,000 CRJ regional jets and Dash 8/Q400 turboprops, according to Bombardier Commercial Aircraft president Fred Cromer. That could mean everything from partnering with current service ...