Bombardier concluded a firm order for 10 new Q400s, plus five options, with Ethiopian Airlines on April 27. Based on list prices, the firm order is valued at $332 million.
News of a weak first-quarter performance by Bombardier’s Commercial Aircraft unit was offset somewhat by the cash-generating sale of its Downsview aircraft assembly operation, a new CRJ order, and optimism that the CSeries program tie-up with Airbus will close within weeks. Bombardier’s Commercial operation saw 2018 first-quarter revenues fall 12% year-over-year to $463 million, the Montreal-based manufacturer said May 3. Performance by the rest of the company helped lift ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Bombardier Commercial reports weak 1Q; Airbus CSeries tie-up to close soon" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.