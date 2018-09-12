Boeing’s orderbook surged in August, more than tripling July’s input with firm orders placed for 99 new aircraft, valued at approximately $13 billion at list prices. The US manufacturer’s August report included orders placed by lessors Air Lease Corp. (30 737 MAX 8s and three 787-9s) and Aviation Capital Group (20 MAX 8s) originally announced at the Farnborough Air Show in July. Other major customers for the month included Boeing’s wholly owned lending and leasing ...