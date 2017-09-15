Boeing 787-8 production line in Everett, Washington
Boeing has confirmed it will step up production of the 787 to 14 per month in 2019, as it trusts both its existing backlog as well as forecasts of a coming wave in widebody orders toward the end of the decade. The move, revealed by Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg at a Morgan Stanley investor conference in California, reaffirms the company’s belief in the timing of a major twin-aisle replacement cycle—at which the 787, and particularly the 787-9 and -10 versions, is targeted. The ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Boeing to step up 787 production rate" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.