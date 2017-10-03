Boeing has rolled out the first 787-10 built for Singapore Airlines at its final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

The aircraft will now undergo livery painting, system checks, fueling and engine runs. Delivery is scheduled for the first half of 2018; the aircraft will be used on medium-haul routes.

Singapore Airlines is the launch customer for the 787-10 and has 30 of the type on firm order. The airline also signed a letter of intent in February to purchase 19 additional 787-10s.

