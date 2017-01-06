Boeing booked firm orders* for 289 commercial aircraft from 15 customers in December 2016, valued at approximately $32.6 billion at list prices.

For 2016, Boeing’s gross commercial aircraft order total was 803 aircraft, valued at $108.6 billion at list prices. Taking full-year reported changes (cancellations) into account, Boeing logged net orders for 668 aircraft through Dec. 31.

In December, Boeing delivered 66 commercial aircraft to 31 airlines, five lessors and four unidentified customers. Boeing delivered 728 commercial aircraft* in 2016.

An unidentified customer’s order for 100 737 MAX (variant unspecified) capped off the month’s bookings on Dec. 30, valued at approximately $11 billion. A separate unidentified customer placed an order Dec. 28 for 75 737 MAXs, valued at approximately $8.3 billion. A third unidentified customer placed an order for 61 737 MAXs Dec. 27, worth approximately $6.7 billion. All totaled, six unidentified customers ordered 264 737 MAXs; another four unidentified customers ordered 13 737-800s; and two additional unidentified customers ordered three 787-9s. UK leisure airline Jet2 ordered four 737-800s, valued at $384 million, Air Tanzania ordered a single 787-8 and Uzbekistan Airways ordered four 787-8s during the month.

Boeing registered changes (cancellations) for 70 737s and 18 787s during the month, bringing the December net order total to 201.

Boeing’s December deliveries included six 737-800s to Southwest Airlines; six aircraft to United Airlines (three 737-900ERs, two 777-300ERs and one 737-800); and three aircraft each to American Airlines (two 737-800s and a 787-9) and Dubai-based Emirates Airline (all 777-300ERs).

Additional 777-300ER deliveries during the month went to Kuwait Airways (which took two), and single deliveries of the model to Air China, US lessor Intrepid Aviation, and four separate unidentified customers. Additionally, Korean Air took delivery of a 777 freighter.

Spanish carrier Air Europa took delivery of two 787-8s during the month. Colombia’s Avianca and Royal Air Maroc each took delivery of a single 787-8 as well.

Additional 787-9 deliveries for December included one each of the model to Aeromexico, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, China’s Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines and China’s Xiamen Airlines.

Full-year 2016 and December 2016 orders and deliveries figures for Airbus are expected to be released Jan. 11.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices.

