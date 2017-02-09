Boeing recorded firm orders for 10 commercial aircraft in January, valued at approximately $1.6 billion at list prices, besting rival Airbus’ January order tally by six aircraft and over $500,000 in sales.

Boeing’s January orders* included two 787-9s for Nigeria’s Arik Air (which canceled a 2011 order for two 747-8Is in favor of the new 787s); and orders from three separate unidentified customers, the largest being a Jan. 10 order for five 737 MAXs (variant unspecified). The other two unidentified customer orders were for two 737-800s and a 777F, respectively.

Boeing’s January commercial deliveries totaled 43 aircraft to 20 airlines, four lessors and one unidentified customer, compared to Airbus’ 25 commercial aircraft delivered to 16 airlines and five lessors.

Boeing’s January deliveries included seven 737-800s to Ryanair, four aircraft to American Airlines (two 737-800s and two 787-9s) and three aircraft to China’s Xiamen Airlines (two 737-800s and a 787-9).

Both Air India and Royal Jordanian Airlines took delivery of a 787-8 aircraft during the month.

Additional 787-9 deliveries in January went to Aeromexico, Air Canada (which took two), Etihad Airways, China’s Hainan Airways, US lessor International Lease Finance Co., and an unidentified customer.

US lessor Air Lease Corp. and Kuwait Airways each took delivery of a single 777-300ER aircraft during the month, and Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and China’s Okay Airways each took delivery of a 737-900ER.

*Note: ATW does not count military, government or private customer orders or deliveries in its commercial aircraft tallies. All quoted order values are based on current list prices. In its January orders and deliveries results released Feb. 9, Boeing also reported a Jan. 30 order for 15 767-2Cs for the BDS USAF Tanker Program.

